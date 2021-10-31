Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm

Kim Kardashian West kicked off Halloween weekend with Pete Davidson.

via: Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson held hands on a Halloween thrill ride, but the reality star and Staten Island funnyman are “just friends,” a source claimed in a new report.

The duo were photographed on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Ca. on Friday, People Magazine reported.

Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker were also spotted screaming on the coaster, the outlet said.

Davidson, 27, knows the famous family through mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly, who is pals with Blink-182 drummer Barker, an insider told the magazine.

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” the source reportedly said. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

Kardashian, 41, is in the midst of divorcing Kanye West, who accompanied her to Manhattan when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month. Last week, she said she still admires her estranged spouse.

“Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” the KKW Beauty CEO told the WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Monday.

SNL cast member Davidson had the week off from the show, which did not air a live episode Saturday.

The unlikely duo recently held hands and shared a kiss in a SNL skit, in which they played Jasmine and Aladdin. The punchline of the sketch was that Davidson’s character would not be equipped to satisfy Kardashian sexually, given her penchant for men of color.

Have your fun Kimberly.