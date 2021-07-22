Kim Kardashian and Kids Attend Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Event in Atlanta [Video]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing, but she still supports her man for the sake of their family.

Kim and all four of their kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm attend Kanye’s ‘Donda’ album listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kim Kardashian is at Kanye’s #DONDA listening with their kids ? pic.twitter.com/FYWZdh8kll — Rap-Up (@RapUp) July 23, 2021

It’s nice to see that they’re on good terms — hopefully there aren’t any awkward bars about their divorce on the album. Could you imagine how it would feel hearing those things for the first time in a stadium?