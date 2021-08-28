Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Reportedly Working to Rebuild Their Relationship

KimYe may live on.

via Complex:

In a new report from the publication, coming just days after Kim Kardashian showed up in what appeared to be a bridal ensemble for Kanye West’s Donda streaming event in Chicago this weekend, sources tell TMZ that the pair are looking to “rebuild” things.

A source close to both Kim and Kanye explained that they are “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.” The divorce is still out there, TMZ shares, but Kim may potentially withdraw her petition.

The sources also claimed that Ye and Kim want what’s best for their four kids, as Kim brought them to all of Yeezy’s listening events so far. Thursday night’s event in Chi-town saw several changes to Donda with some music reworkings and intense visuals—notably the axing of Jay-Z’s verse, inclusion of DaBaby, and Kanye setting himself on fire in the name of the art.

Of course, Kim appeared at the end of the show seemingly in a wedding dress, as her and Yeezy slowly approached each other before walking out. TMZ previously shared that the two are still not back together, even after the Kimye reunion in Chicago. Following its third listening event, Donda has yet to drop, as fans anticipate the body of work going face-to-face with Drake’s September-arriving Certified Lover Boy for end-of-summer, top album status.

We understand Kim ultimately wanting to make things work for the sake of their family, but if you ask us — Kim’s better off keeping a healthy divorced distance.