Kim Kardashian Goes Instagram Official with Pete Davidson After Being Declared Legally Single [Photos]

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official.

Amid the controversy surrounding Kim’s “get your f*cking ass up and work” comments, Kim decided to share never-before-seen photos of her and new flame Pete Davidson on Instagram.

via People:

In one image, the pair was snapped laying on the floor as Davidson leaned back into Kardashian’s lap and looked up at his girlfriend. The other photo featured Kardashian and Davidson in a blurry, black and white selfie.

“Whose car are we gonna take?!” Kardashian captioned the Instagram slideshow, which also included photos of her in a sparkly coat and silver thigh-high boots.

“I love this,” Kardashian’s sister, Khloé, commented.

The SKIMS founder and the actor first made headlines in October 2021 while sharing an onscreen kiss on Saturday Night Live. During the episode, which marked Kardashian’s hosting debut, the pair played iconic Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, they sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Since then, the couple has gone on dates in Staten Island (Davidson’s hometown) and vacationed in the Bahamas together at the start of the new year.

In February, Davidson called Kardashian his “girlfriend” for the first time in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams. The comedian also showed off a Kardashian candle in his bedroom during the interview.

A source told PEOPLE in December 2021 that Kardashian “is so into” Davidson, adding, “[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other.”

It’s worth noting these pictures are from when Kim was in NYC for ‘Saturday Night Live’ — she’s also wearing the coat Kanye West made sure he told everyone he bought her.

Nice move, Kim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)