Kim Kardashian Condemns Balenciaga's Controversial Teddy Bear Shoot: 'Disgusted and Outraged'

After days of being called to cut ties with Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian has issued a statement in response.

In case you missed it, the fashion brand has come under fire for their recent holiday ad showing children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns,” she started in the statement on Twitter. “But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” Kim concluded in the statement, which was also shared to her Insta Story.

Kim also said she would be “reevaluating my relationship with the brand.”

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2022

Balenciaga issued an apology for the ad campaign while also filing a $25 million lawsuit against the production company and set producer responsible for the alleged inclusion of a photo featuring legal documents from a U.S. Supreme Court decision on child porn laws.