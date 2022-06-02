Kim Kardashian Asks for Temporary Release of Father Whose Daughter Was Killed in Uvalde Shooting

Kim Kardashian is calling for the temporary release of a jailed father whose daughter was killed in the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

via People:

The 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum posted a plea for Eli Torres to be temporarily freed so he can attend the funeral for his daughter, 10-year-old Eliahana “Ellie” Cruz Torres, who was one of the 21 victims.

Sharing a school photo of Ellie on her Instagram Stories and Twitter on Thursday, Kardashian wrote, “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral.”

She added that the family’s “requests have been denied” thus far, and asked the Bureau of Prisons to approve Torres be temporarily released “so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl.”

“Every parent deserves that right,” she concluded.

Days after Ellie was fatally shot, Torres — who was in a Kentucky federal prison for much of his daughter’s life for drug trafficking and gang-related crimes, per The Houston Chronicle — was told he would not be able to get released for her funeral and would instead have to watch the service virtually, according to the local outlet.

“The choices I made, it cost me. I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father. … I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her,” he told the Chronicle.

Torres and his daughter were scheduled to see each other in person just one week before the shooting, Kentucky Representative Attia C. Scott said in a letter she wrote to President Joe Biden and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, which also asked for Torres’ temporary release.

Opening up about grieving behind bars, Torres told the Chronicle, “The days and nights, they’re dark. I can’t see no light.”

Ellie typically called her father after school, the outlet reported. During their chats, he would teach her about softball, encourage her to be optimistic, and told her to value and cherish life. Since her death, Torres said that he’s suffered nightmares that make him dread going to sleep.

Torres is being held at Kentucky’s McCreary United States Penitentiary and is set to be released in 2033, according to WYMT.

See Kim’s plea below.

So far their requests have been denied. I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 2, 2022