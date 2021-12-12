Killer Mike and T.I. “Working Hard” to Reopen Popular Atlanta Seafood Spot [Photo]

Killer Mike and T.I. have officially requested all the necessary permits to begin work on the renovation of an Atlanta culinary and community staple, Bankhead Seafood.

via: Revolt

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the rappers filed their building permit application with the City of Atlanta on Tuesday (Dec. 7). Mike and T.I. initially announced they had purchased Bankhead Seafood in January 2020 with their partner Noel Khalil, the founder and principal of Columbia Residential LLC. But they have owned the property since 2018.

“It’s been a part of my life as long as I’ve been on earth,” Killer Mike told WSB-TV. “If you’re writing a show or a book about Michael Render and his family, (Bankhead Seafood) would definitely be one of the characters.”

On Instagram Mike added: “Me and @troubleman31 working hard! Salutes @shaybigga & @krystal_dynasty for getting the deal done! Ya’ll some real leaders!” he captioned his post. “#WhyRapperHatersNeverMentionThisStuff #WestSidePride it takes a TEAM! #TeamWorkMakeADreamWork Thank @chakacooks & All The Crew from The @bankheadseafood Truck Too. Ya’ll Grunt work has not been overlooked. Ya’ll are appreciated. #WhenTheyTalkAboutUs #TheyBetterMentionWeBringingJobsHome #WeAintTryingToPlaySmallWeGoingBIG #LoveAndRespect”

The enterprising Atlanta natives’ plans to revive the hotspot, located along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood, were put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But after filing a special administrative permit application with the Atlanta Department of City Planning in June and handing in their building permit application this week, it appears T.I. and Mike are ready to move forward with their reopening.

The full renovation process for the 4,200-square-foot, two-story seafood restaurant costs nearly $2 million, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported. But Bankhead Seafood’s new owners are set on constructing more space for parking, adding a rooftop patio, and operating a full bar.

The restaurant’s original owner Helen Harden opened the popular eatery in 1968. She turned it into a staple within the Grove Park community before closing the doors in 2018. Killer Mike and T.I. have not announced when they plan to open the Bankhead Seafood restaurant again, but they currently have a food truck serving items off the menu at pop-up events.

According to Eater, the original plan was to open the restaurant in Spring 2021, but that plan was derailed by COVID. A new opening date has not been announced.