Khloe Kardashian Slams Lamar Odom’s ‘Creepy’ Sex Doll Resembling Her

Khloe Kardashian sees nothing sexy about Lamar Odom’s sex doll — which he purposely made to resemble her — and is slamming it as “creepy” and “weird.”

During the Season 6 finale of “The Kardashians,” the youngest sister of the Kardashian clan voiced repulsion at the news that her ex-husband Lamar Odom had a sex doll made in her likeness.

In the episode, Kardashian, 40, said Odom, 45, sounded “so demonic and unwell” after reading an article saying he thinks the doll is “perfect because he can do whatever he wants with her sexually.”

Odom confirmed the sex doll purchase on the “We’re Out of Time” podcast in November, saying “they’re going to make it to look like” Kardashian while admitting this was “sick.”

Rather than feeling “flattered,” Kardashian said this only “validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart,” adding, “It’s creepy and it’s weird, but I’m not hurt by it. That’s more his journey. It’s just more weird and gross.”

Kardashian also said she found out about the doll the “same way any of us found out: It was on the internet,” though she wasn’t “sure why that’s something we are publicly talking about.”

The comments came after Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, raised the subject while the two were traveling in a car together. When Kardashian remarked that Odom “DMs me the strangest” videos, Jenner asked, “Is it him with your blow-up doll?” But in a confessional, Jenner said one of her New Year’s resolutions is to be “kinder and not so judgmental,” so she declared, “Lamar, if a blow-up doll makes you happy, honey, you go get it.”

The moment follows a highly-anticipated reunion of the ex-spouses, which aired earlier this season, and saw Kardashian and Odom rehash their 2016 divorce, Odom’s struggles with addiction and his life-threatening overdose in 2015.

The on-camera catch-up, which Kardashian initially called “very awkward,” gave Odom the opportunity to voice regret.

“I will be blessed if I can ever find someone even close to the way you held me down,” he said. “How being around you made me want to be my best self. I just wish I would’ve shown that. Because you’re worth it.”

Kardashian was less complimentary, telling producers she saw the moment less as a chance to bury the hatchet and more to return his things and enter her 40s “fresh and free.”

“Addiction is a disease,” she said of Odom, who struggled with substance abuse throughout their marriage. “(But) the truth is no one can save someone from that other than that own individual.

“I tried countless times to save Lamar from that,” she added. “I almost lost myself, and I probably did at some points, trying to save him.”

Kardashian first filed for divorce in 2013 before refiling in 2016, nearly half a year after Odom’s overdose. She recalled they’d “left on the worst … of terms.” “Last time I saw you, you couldn’t speak,” she told her ex-husband.

Odom also spoke with ex-mother-in-law Jenner in a FaceTime call that was as emotional if not more so than his reunion with Kardashian.

“I don’t even know if I can look Kris in the face,” he initially said before telling her “I’m so much better now. I’m here with the beauty here of my life, with the love of my life here, praying for her to forgive me.”

Jenner later voiced regret to producers over both Odom’s addiction struggles and the effect they had on her daughter.

“For her to have the strength to do that, I’m very proud of her. I’m proud of Lamar for coming because that had to be hard for him to walk in,” Jenner said.

“I feel a lot of forgiveness for him and obviously love him and felt bad that he had this addiction that he couldn’t control,” she continued. “And I was devastated for my child (for whom) that was the love of her life. And she thought that was her happily ever after, and it didn’t work out that way for them.”

