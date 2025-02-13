Khloe Kardashian Reveals She ‘Punched’ Ex-Husband Lamar Odom ‘in the Face’ After Finding Him Using Drugs Post-Coma

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Khloe Kardashian reunited with ex-husband Lamar Odom to reflect on his 2015 overdose and the aftermath that followed during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The meeting with her ex-husband — which began during the season 6 premiere of The Kardashians on Feb. 6 and continued in the Feb. 12 episode — ended with the pair on good terms and hugging, but it wasn’t without its tense moments.

Among the revelations from the conversation was Odom, 45, claiming he “didn’t even take cocaine” to the Nevada brothel on the day of his 2015 overdose, which prompted Kardashian, 40, to put him in his place as she reminded him of the support she offered him.

“You — are you okay? You have no idea what happened that day, thank God. But I do,” she said. “I was [there] through it all. I remember everything. I didn’t leave you for four months. I got staph infection cause I lived in a hospital.”

After she reminded him of the challenges he faced and his lengthy recovery — for all of which she was by his side, as they’d paused their divorce so she could take care of him — Odom said he “always” thinks about why he and Kardashian fell out in the end.

“And I know why — because how I did drugs [again] after [the coma],” he said.

When he claimed he’s not sure “the person that went through the coma” was “even thinking” at all, Kardashian again reminded him of what had happened.

“But you had enough awareness to get a burner phone to call a drug dealer to get what you needed to get. To send security away. To do what you needed to do for me to find out. And then for me to punch you in the face — cause I punched you in the face and I shattered everything in that house.”

“I don’t remember that,” the former NBA player admitted.

A lot of history was aired out between the former couple, who wed in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2016, during the meeting, but Odom made sure to tell his ex that he’s hopeful she will “see I’m genuine and a changed man” in “due time.”

“And I’m probably cool enough to be your friend,” he told her.

As he left Malika Haqq’s house, he doubled down on his hopes. “I feel like 100 pounds has been let off myself,” he told cameras. “Hope I can continue to move on and hopefully get to know her a little bit more.”

Kardashian felt similarly “relieved” after the conversation. “I feel proud of myself,” she said in a confessional. “I feel like this is a part of my shedding process while I am preparing to get into my fourth decade of life.”

