Khloé Kardashian Recalls Being 'Obsessive' About Weight: 'The Scale Fs with You'

Khloé Kardashian is getting real about her relationship with the scale.

“I never thought I was fat until the media told me I was fat,” Khloé Kardashian tells InStyle in a new interview.

The Good American co-founder said that after her 2016 divorce from Lamar Odom, she was “obsessive” about her weight.

“When I first started [working out], I cared so much. Maybe [it’s] just being younger. I think you care about the scale,” the 38-year-old reality star said, adding that she’s since changed her tune.

“The scale Fs with you. I don’t even look at a scale anymore. I think it’s really unhealthy. I haven’t in years. They’re just numbers.”

Over time, Kardashian said, she has become more focused on the endorphins she gets from working out than the “aesthetic” her sweat sessions achieve.

“I go off of how confident I feel in myself. I’m all about [doing] what’s best for me, mind, body, soul. There is no one size fits all.”

The mom of two often posts sexy gym snaps on social media showing off her intense workout routine — which often includes the Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine ($1,695) she plugged during the InStyle interview, a celebrity fitness favorite that’s appeared on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list.

In February, one of her mid-workout photos caught the attention of her ex Tristan Thompson, who “liked” the pic.

In January, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum was quick to slam the “mean people” who accused her of using the diabetes drug Ozempic to slim down and called her “skinny” body “disturbing.”

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” Khloé responded in the comments section. “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train.”

Added the Kardashian sister, “Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

