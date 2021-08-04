Khloe Kardashian 'Not Interested' To Rekindle Romance With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is continuing to focus on herself and her daughter following her split from Tristan Thompson.

via: AceShowbiz

“Khloe and Tristan are not back together,” a source told PEOPLE. “They get along well though. Khloe is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now.”

“He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back,” the insider went on claiming. “She just won’t go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True.”

Khloe and Tristan allegedly called it quits in late June. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” a source told Page Six of their split, adding that “everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

The split arrived after Tristan was reportedly seen entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party on June 18. An insider told Daily Mail, “Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up… When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled.”

Following the breakup, Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom tried to shoot his shot with her. In July, he sent a flirty comment on her Instagram post, calling the reality star “hottie.” Lamar was then dissed by Tristan, prompting the 41-year-old former NBA star to delete his comment.

Khloe, however, seemingly has ruled out the possibility of getting back together with Lamar. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” a source told E! News. “She has completely moved on from that chapter… [She] learned a lot from her and Lamar’s relationship and would never go back.”

Maybe Khloe has learned her lesson from dealing with Tristian.