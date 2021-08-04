Lil Baby Opens Up About Paris Arrest, Says He ‘Wasn’t Okay’ [Video]

After talking a bit about in his recent Billboard cover story, Lil Baby opened up further about what happened when he was arrested in Paris last month.

via: Hot97

Last month he was arrested/fined after authorities found 20 grams of weed in the glove compartment of the car he was in. Reports say the cops smelled the weed which is why they were pulled over.

James Harden and another person were with Baby, the cops let Harden go, and Baby was released the following day.

As reported on The Jasmine Brand, Lil Baby spoke on the arrest during an interview with Ice Box. The “On Me” rapper said,

“I know what happened now that I done thought about it. I got locked up, like, Thursday night and I had a show Saturday. I’m like, if I don’t get out Friday, I’m gonna get out Monday. I ain’t tryin’ to miss my show on Saturday.” He continued,

“Man, I’m talking like the whole world’s texting me. I mean DMing me and s**t. But I’m like, ‘I know y’all see me going to jail.’ They like, ‘You good?’ Like nah n***a, I’m not good! I’m in this b***h tripping. I went to jail a lot of times, right? But they speak English. So this like my first time going to jail and I’m like a kid. Like, I felt like a real kid.”

Check out Lil Baby shopping for new jewelry and talking about becoming famous in the latest Icebox episode up top.