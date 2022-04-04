Khloé Kardashian Denies That She Has Butt Implants: 'You Guys Just Want to Believe Anything'

Khloé Kardashian is defending her figure once again.

After the Good American founder and reality star, 37, posted videos of her pre-workout stretch on her Instagram Story, a Kardashian fan account reshared them as a celebration of her strength. But the comment section filled up with speculation that it was possible to see Kardashian’s butt implants through her spandex.

“Omg u can see her implants when stretching,” one person replied. “A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

Kardashian saw the comments and decided to shut down the rumor, replying to that user.

“lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings,” she wrote back. “That’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad ?”

The mom to True, 3, has spoken openly about her plastic surgery choices, refuting claims last June that she’s had a “face transplant.”

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant.’ But I’ve had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia,” she said during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion.

Kardashian expressed frustration that “everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it?” but claimed that “no one’s ever asked” her directly if she’s had a nose job, until that moment.

“You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose,” she said. “I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

This is far from the first time Kardashian has responded directly to fans to deny rumors, both about her looks and her relationships. Last June, she also called out a Twitter user who questioned if she actually has migraines and said that the star “had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien.”

Kardashian wrote back, telling the Twitter user, “sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me.”

“I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence,” she said of her partnership with a migraine medication. “[You are] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am to mine.”

No one has butt implants in 2022. Khloé would’ve gotten a BBL, if anything.

