Khloé Kardashian Appears to Confirm Rumors That She Photoshopped Daughter True's Disneyland Pics

Khloé Kardashian seemingly confirmed that her daughter True Thompson appeared in photoshopped photos from a trip to Disneyland previously shared on sister Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page.

via People:

On Tuesday, the reality star, 37, celebrated her daughter’s birthday alongside Kim, 41, with a special family trip to the theme park in Anaheim. In one Instagram Story, Khloé revealed that it was “True’s first time” at Disneyland, leading to speculation that a Dec. 31 post of True at Disneyland on Kim’s page was photoshopped.

A Kardashian fan account on Instagram was among many social media users that pointed out the inconsistency shortly after Khloé posted her Instagram Story.

The fan page shared side-by-side shots of the photos Kim previously posted on New Year’s Eve that seemingly showed her daughter Chicago West, 4, and True posing together at Disneyland.

Khloé admitted to making a mistake when one user tweeted out a screenshot of the post and wrote, “the people have questions.”

“Welllppp I f—d this one up,” Khloé wrote on Twitter before changing the subject to her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“Anyways….. let’s focus on something else ? Our show airs in a few days ?,” she teased.

Nevertheless, True and her mom appeared to have fun during Tuesday’s Disneyland visit. In the Instagram videos, the tot told Khloé that she was having an “amazing” time.

True and her cousins expressed excitement over characters like Woody from Toy Story and a real-life Moana. She also appeared to enjoy the Dumboand “It’s a Small World” rides, smiling for the camera at each attraction.

Rob Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, also made an appearance in the clips shared on Khloé’s Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Grandma Kris Jenner, 66, honored True’s big day on Instagramwith a sweet photo and birthday message for her granddaughter.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!!” Jenner wrote. “You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful!”

Khloé — girl, you’ve got some explaining to do!