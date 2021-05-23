Kevin Spacey Making Return to Acting In Italy After Hollywood Ousting

Kevin Spacey, whose career was derailed after he was accused of sexual harassment, is returning to the big screen in a film about a wrongly accused pedophile.

via: The Blast

Although the former “House of Cards” star will be back to work, it won’t be for a return to Netflix or even Hollywood, as Spacey has signed on to star in an Italian film.

According to ABC News, Kevin Spacey has signed on to star in an Italian film, titled “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio,” or “The Man Who Drew God.”

It will reportedly be directed by Franco Nero and shoot entirely in Italy. Along with Spacey, the film will also star Nero’s wife, 84-year-old British actress, Vanessa Redgrave.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News, adding “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

The 2x Oscar winner is not commenting on the role, or why he chose the Italian film for his return to acting.

It has been a dramatic few years for Kevin Spacey, whose only real acting gigs of late have been those weird YouTube videos he films during Christmas.

Spacey was ousted from Netflix’s “House of Cards” back in 2017 after more than 20 young men reported alleged sexual misconduct by the actor over the years.

The locations of the alleged assaults included the London theater and Old Vic dating back to 1995, of which investigators have still not said whether criminal charges will be brought against the star.

Back in 2018, Spacey was charged with indecent assault stemming from an alleged incident with a teenage boy on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, that had allegedly occurred two years prior.

Spacey pleaded not guilty, but that charge was later dropped. A civil case was also filed and later withdrawn by the alleged victim.

According to The Telegraph Spacey’s character in the film will investigate accusations of pedophilia against a blind artist.