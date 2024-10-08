Home > NEWS

Kevin McCall Wants New Album to Impress Eva Marcille, Estranged Daughter [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Kevin McCall has some lofty dreams with his next project — getting his family back into his good graces.

The R&B singer was hella optimistic at the Taglyan Complex during the weekend’s Living Legends Foundation Awards where he outlined his plans to TMZ Hip Hop … starting with his upcoming album “Black Friday.”

Kevin tells us he’s had a long journey for himself — and he’s still traveling. He hasn’t spoken to Eva in some time but evokes the timeless beggar’s anthem “On Bended Knee” by Boyz II Men to pinpoint his feelings.

He’s not necessarily trying to win Eva’s heart again, but wants to show her he can match her handle on parenting, which he gives gold stars all across the board.

Kevin says he sadly hasn’t spoken to the daughter he shares with Eva in 10 years, but hopes the noise he makes with “Black Friday” and beyond will grace her radar and earn back her respect for him.

via: TMZ

