Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Must Ask His Permission Before Taking Items From Home: Judge

Kevin Costner is taking steps to protect what he claims is his property as his estranged wife Christine prepares to move out.

via: Page Six

A judge ruled Friday morning that the former handbag designer must have a discussion with the “Yellowstone” star before taking any property from their Santa Barbara, Calif., estate, according to TMZ.

The items reportedly include furniture, furnishings, appliances, artwork and other belongings that may be in a storage unit.

However, Baumgartner’s clothing, toiletries, handbags and jewelry are free for her to move as she pleases.

The decision comes one day after Costner, 68, expressed in court documents obtained by Page Six Thursday that he was afraid his estranged wife was going to rob him blind.

The “Bodyguard” star claimed the former model had “shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.”

He also accused Baumgartner, 49, of paying her divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, “on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin].”

This is not the first time Costner has made this kind of allegation, as he claimed in court documents filed in June that his ex charged $95,000 from his credit card to pay lawyers and a forensic accountant — even though she had already filed for divorce the month prior.

His attorneys also alleged in the most recent docs that Baumgartner refused to sign an agreement stating that she would not ransack their home before moving out.

Last week, a judge ruled the mother of three must vacate the $145 million marital home by July 31, upholding the terms of the former couple’s existing prenuptial agreement.

The ruling came after weeks of Baumgartner arguing that her movie star ex had “no legal basis” to kick her out, also noting that the property was where her kids had “lived in for their entire lives.” She shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, with Costner.

However, the prenup noted that the estranged couple had agreed that Baumgartner would have 30 days to vacate their home and that a $1.2 million property would be given to her to live elsewhere.

Additionally, Costner decided to give his ex a $10,000 advance toward her moving costs and $30,000 per month for a rental house “as part of his child support obligations.”

Earlier this week, yet another issue in this contentious divorce was resolved.

A judge ordered Costner to pay $129,755 a month in child support for his and Baumgartner’s three kids, despite the actor previously arguing that $51,940 a month was a “reasonable” amount.

The ruling appeared to be a compromise, as Baumgartner, for her part, was seeking $248,000 a month in child support.

She previously claimed that the total she requested was “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.”

However, a source revealed this week that Baumgartner was reportedly “relieved” to be getting nearly $130,000 in child support.