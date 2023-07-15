Kevin Hart and Mike Epps Bury the Hatchet After Yearslong Comedy Feud

After years of social media warfare, the two comedians have ended their feud.

The two comedians have done their fair share of addressing some of their grievances with each other in the comment section of Instagram since at least 2018.

But now, it seems as though they have both waved the white flag, signaling an end to their feud. Hart posted a photo of him and Epps with smiles plastered on their faces on Friday (July 14). “So happy that me and my comedy brother [Mike Epps] were able to settle our differences and look at the bigger picture. [I’m] looking forward to building and doing amazing things in the future! Life is too short…. Let’s all live, love, & laugh,” wrote the Ride Along 2 star.

The Next Friday standout responded with a comment that read, “Growth is real, lil bro. I look forward to what’s to come. Let’s tear s**t up.” Some of their past digs included Epps saying that he did not find his comedy peer funny. Hart hit back, accusing the Indiana native of being bitter and seemingly envious of his success, according to E! News. Like their process of making amends, details of the root of their beef remain unknown to the public.

In the comments, fellow stand-up comics DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, and Earthquake chimed in on the end of the beef. “Amen. We’re not rappers,” wrote Earthquake. “Me and Katt next lol. Pray for me,” joked Blackson. And Davis wrote, “What I always wanted.”

Last weekend, the two men joined forces as they helped revive BET’s “ComicView.” Live tapings of the comedy show took place in Las Vegas during Hart’s weekend of birthday festivities. Comics who hit the stage included Harlem actress Bresha Webb, DC Young Fly, “In Living Color” star Tommy Davidson, and T.I., to name a few. Epps handled hosting duties and is also a co-executive producer alongside Hart and BET executives Tiffany Williams and Angela Aguilera. A release date for the full new episodes has not been announced yet.