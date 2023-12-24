Kenneth Petty Accuser Amends Complaint to Include Evidence From Original Case, Nicki Minaj No Longer a Defendant

Nicki Minaj has been removed as a defendant in the sexual assault lawsuit against her husband, Kenneth Petty.

via: Complex

In a tweet shared by legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, the woman filed the amended complaint on Saturday that showed the revisions she made. According to Hough’s amended complaint, old photos of the incident provided by the Queens District Attorney’s Office in the original case are included, such as a view of the bedroom, bitemarks, a knife, bruises left on her body by Petty, and more.

A woman who sued Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, over Petty attempting to rape her in 1994 amended her complaint today to include evidence from original case. Nicki is no longer a defendant, but claims against Petty are proceeding and Nicki is prominently mentioned. pic.twitter.com/iKfGuVCItT — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2023

Minaj is no longer listed as a defendant in the complaint, although her name is mentioned several times in the documents. Hough first sought to amend her complaint with all the new evidence back in August and claimed she had been living in fear from all the intimidation, harassment, and threats from Petty after she refused to accept money to recant her allegations so that he can be removed from the National Sex Offender Registry.

In 1995, Petty pleaded guilty and was convicted of attempted rape for the incident while also having to serve four years in a New York prison. The news of the amended complaint arrived after Petty was sentenced to serve 120 days of house arrest by a California court for violating his probation when he and two other men threatened Offset.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record. This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders,” read the order signed by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald.