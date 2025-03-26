Home > NEWS

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Reportedly Draws Over 120 FCC Complaints

BY: Walker

Published 51 minutes ago

Millions of people watched Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, yet some of those viewers had several issues with his performance.

TMZ Sports obtained all 125 complaints sent to the Federal Communications Commission following K. Dot’s Feb. 9 performance … and the overwhelming majority of them felt it was far from a family-friendly experience.

Many in the bunch accused Kendrick of having a potty mouth, only using Black performers and being divisive with his set … with several making note of the split American flag visual at one point in the show.

There were plenty of gripes about crotch-grabbing moves throughout the performance as well.

At least ten of the complaints were specifically pissed about Kendrick using his platform to go after his arch nemesis, Drizzy — with one even going as far as claiming he used the moment to focus on a “personal vendetta.”

Critics wrote Kendrick accused Drake of straight-up being a pedophile during his rendition of “Not Like Us” … with one saying, “Kendrick lamar made fake false and scandalous claims that are unfounded. He sd drake was a pedophile on TV in front of million of ppl, do better, this is a sad day.”

Kendrick wasn’t the only one targeted — Serena Williams was scolded for being involved and promoting “gang affiliation” … and there were two complaints about Kanye West’s commercial that aired in three markets.

via: TMZ

Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl racked up over 133.5 million viewers around the world. While 125 may seem like a lot to some, it’s nothing compared to the amount of complaints other artists received over the past few years. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira racked up over 1,300 complaints following their joint performance in 2020. Meanwhile, Rihanna was hit with more than 100 complaints.

