Home > NEWS

Kendrick Lamar, Sza Announce Joint 2025 North American Grand National Tour

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Kendrick Lamar and Sza will take over 19 stadiums across North America in 2025 for the Grand National Tour, presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment. The trek kicks off on April 19th in Minneapolis with stops in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, and others. The duo will perform two nights in the New York City and Los Angeles markets.

Presales start tomorrow (Wed, Dec 4th) at 10 am local time ahead of the general sale on Friday, December 6th.

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar & Sza 2025 North American Grand National Tour Dates:

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Apr 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Apr 26 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 3 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
May 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 8 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 9 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 12 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
May 17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
May 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
May 27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
May 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
May 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
June 12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
June 16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 18 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Yak Gotti Cleared Of Charges In Court Ruling

By: Walker
NEWS

Eminem’s Mother, Debbie Nelson, Dead at 69

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Ranked No. 1 Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century by Billboard

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Bel-Air’ to End With Season 4 on Peacock

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Sued For Sexual Assault, Accuser Serves Him at Mogul’s Miami Mansion

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Hannah Kobayashi’s Family Reacts After Police Say She Voluntarily Crossed Border to Mexico

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Roddy Ricch Says A YouTuber Found His Grammy & Tried To Extort Him For $50K [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy’s Ex Cassie Gave Him ‘Opportunity to Settle’ Her Case Before Filing a Lawsuit, Claims Attorney

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar Earns His Third Hot 100 No. 1 Of 2024 With “Squabble Up”

By: Walker
NEWS

Britney Spears Jokes She’s ‘Turning 5’ — Before Getting Her Actual Age Wrong in 43rd Birthday Post

By: Walker