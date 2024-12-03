Kendrick Lamar, Sza Announce Joint 2025 North American Grand National Tour

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Kendrick Lamar and Sza will take over 19 stadiums across North America in 2025 for the Grand National Tour, presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment. The trek kicks off on April 19th in Minneapolis with stops in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, and others. The duo will perform two nights in the New York City and Los Angeles markets.

Presales start tomorrow (Wed, Dec 4th) at 10 am local time ahead of the general sale on Friday, December 6th.

Kendrick Lamar & Sza 2025 North American Grand National Tour Dates:

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Apr 26 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

May 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 8 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 9 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

June 16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium