Kendrick Lamar, Sza Announce Joint 2025 North American Grand National Tour

BY: Walker
Published 7 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar and Sza will take over 19 stadiums across North America in 2025 for the Grand National Tour, presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment. The trek kicks off on April 19th in Minneapolis with stops in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, and others. The duo will perform two nights in the New York City and Los Angeles markets.
Grand National Tour @szahttps://t.co/7CY9OyXU2D
— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) December 3, 2024
Presales start tomorrow (Wed, Dec 4th) at 10 am local time ahead of the general sale on Friday, December 6th.
Kendrick Lamar & Sza 2025 North American Grand National Tour Dates:
Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Apr 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Apr 26 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 3 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
May 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 8 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 9 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 12 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
May 17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
May 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
May 27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
May 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
May 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
June 12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
June 16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 18 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium