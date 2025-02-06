Home > NEWS

Kendrick Lamar Says Drake Feud is ‘a Sport’ as He Opens up About Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show

BY: Walker

Published 46 minutes ago

Kendrick Lamar shared some behind-the-scenes details about his Super Bowl performance in a pre-show interview.

During a recent interview, Lamar shares what his intent for the battle was. “my intent, I think from day one, was to always keep the nature of it as a sport. I don’t care how muthaf*ckers look at it as far as, like… a collaborative effort. That’s cool, too, but I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle raps, I still watch Smack/URL, from Murda Mook to Lux to Tay Roc, my bro Daylyt… This always been the core definition of who I am, and it’s been that way since day one. […]”

He continued, “what I will say about this year: It was more from a space where I think a lot of people was putting rap to the back, and you didn’t see that: You didn’t see that grit, you didn’t see that bite anymore. So I always took that in consideration.”

Advertisement

Lamar also speaks on the success of his hit single “Not Like Us” and winning five awards at the 2025 Grammys. “I just think about the culture, really. It’s always definitely first, I’m not even bullsh*tting with you. When people talk about rap, man, the conversations I hear, they think it’s just rap and it’s not an actual art form. So when you put records like that at the forefront, it reminds people it’s more than just something that came 50 years ago. […] [People] kind of belittle it, so I love to see it get that kind of recognition.”

via: Hot97

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Lisa Vanderpump Says ‘Pigs Will Fly’ Before She Returns to ‘RHOBH’

By: Walker
NEWS

Marcus Jordan Breaks Silence Following Arrest for DUI and Cocaine Possession

By: Walker
NEWS

Kris Jenner Reveals Past Connection with Erik and Lyle Menendez Before Murder Trial

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Tony Hinchcliffe For Calling Her a ‘Whore’ at Tom Brady Roast

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

50 Cent Brutally Mocks Murder Inc. Co-founder Irv Gotti’s Death After Their Bitter Feud

By: Walker
NEWS

Khloé Kardashian Reunites with Ex Lamar Odom for First Time in 9 Years as She Details the ‘Trauma’ of Learning ‘to Unlove’ Him [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Irv Gotti’s Children Release Statement on Father’s Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Usher Reflects on Past Speculation Surrounding His Relationship with TLC’s Chilli: ‘People Had Theories’

By: Walker
NEWS

Saweetie Plans On Going Into “Complete Acting Mode” After Debut Album Release

By: Walker
NEWS

Notorious B.I.G. Estate Sues Target & Home Depot Over Famed ‘King of New York’ Photo

By: Walker