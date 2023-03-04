Kellyanne Conway and George Conway to Divorce After 22 Years of Marriage

Kellyanne Conway, the longtime advisor to former President Donald Trump, and George Conway, the longtime tormentor of President Trump, have reportedly decided to divorce after 22 years of marriage.

via Page Six:

Beltway insiders tell us that they’ve both lawyered up and that the two sides are hashing out the details of the split.

During the 2016 elections, Kellyanne served first as a campaign advisor to candidate Trump and then as his campaign manager, while her husband co-founded the Lincoln Project with the express purpose of keeping Trump out of the White House.After the inauguration, she became a senior counselor to the president, while George continued to lambast Trump at every opportunity on social media.

In 2022, Vanity Fair wrote that “One of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century is the marriage of Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George — specifically, if they hate each other as much as their public commentary would suggest, or if the whole thing is some kind of three-dimensional chess designed to further their own interests.”

The mystery appears to have been solved.

The pair wed in 2001 and share four children, but their political differences during the Trump administration took a toll on their relationship.

In her 2022 memoir “Here’s the Deal,” Kellyanne said that she considered George’s steady barrage of criticism of the then-president a betrayal of their marriage, calling it “cheating by tweeting.” She also said that Ivanka Trump had suggested couples therapy.

Trump himself tweeted of George, “I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” Kellyanne defended the post, saying that it was part of Trump’s famous flair for “punching back,” and that her husband had suggested her boss was mentally ill without justification.

Meanwhile, the relationship faced a major curveball last year when their daughter, “American Idol” contestant Claudia Conway, began posting troubling videos about their family life online.

Both parents resigned from their positions to spend time with the family in the wake of the odd online activity.

Claudia has since said that she stepped back from the media after her viral experience “because of the way that my words were being misconstrued.”

She also said that she and Kellyanne started going to therapy together, and, according to the site, “Claudia says those sessions helped them understand and make peace with each other.”

Insiders say that the pair have attempted to repair the marriage, but have now decided the call it.

Another source told us that the split has been buzzed about inside the Beltway for months.

The news explains a somewhat cryptic moment on Wednesday’s episode of the “Fast Politics with Molly Jong Fast” podcast. Jong Fast asked guest George if “there’s going to be a change in George Conway’s life.” He replied: “It’s possible,” but the show provided no further context, except that he called the host, “a troublemaker.”

To quote our girl Lizzo, ‘it’s about damn time.’