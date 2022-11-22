Kelly Rowland Says Chris Brown Deserves ‘Grace’: ‘We All Come Up Short'

Kelly Rowland elaborated on her support for Chris Brown, encouraging those against him to give “grace” and “forgiveness.”

“I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” the former Destiny’s Child member told TMZ on Monday. “Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, even for our own [problems] that we have.

“I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

Rowland, 41, noted that “we all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking.”

She concluded, “We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real, and we’re all humans. And everybody deserves grace. Period.”

The “Motivation” singer’s plea came one day after she made headlines for shushing audience members who booed Brown, 33, at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday.

Rowland, who accepted the Favorite Male R&B Artist award on the “With You” crooner’s behalf, told the crowd, “Excuse me, chill out.”

