Kelly Osbourne Praises 'Amazing' Ozempic, Claims Critics 'Hate on' It Because They Can't Afford It But 'Want to Do It' | lovebscott.com

Kelly Osbourne is all for Ozempic despite her mother, Sharon Osbourne, being totally against it.

via Complex:

In a recent conversation with E! Online, the 39-year-old made it clear she thinks Ozempic is “amazing.” She has never admitted to taking the medication but did go through gastric sleeve surgery, where she lost 85 pounds.

“The people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it,” Kelly, 39, told E! Online. “Unfortunately, right now, it’s something that is very expensive, but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

She continued, “People hate on it because they want to do it…There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?”

Osbourne’s comments came shortly after her mother, Sharon, revealed her issues with Ozempic during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. According to the elder Osbourne, she didn’t want to lose as much weight as she did and advised to “keep this stuff away from younger people.”

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes but has become a weight loss trend due to how the drug works with the brain to affect satiety. People have speculated various celebrities have used the drug to lose weight, including Khloé Kardashian, 50 Cent, and more.

Tracy Morgan was one of the people who openly admitted that Ozempic has helped him shed pounds. According to Morgan, using the drug for his diabetes has benefitted him in the weight loss department.

“That’s how this weight got lost. … I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go,” he said. “I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

Kelly should really just learn to be quiet.

Well damn… Kelly Osbourne did not hold back her thoughts on Ozempic pic.twitter.com/vkdUSaXCqw — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) February 16, 2024