Sharon Osbourne Admits She’s ‘Too Skinny’ After Using Ozempic to Lose 30 Pounds: I ‘Didn’t Want to Go This Thin’

Sharon Osbourne, the television personality known for her candid nature, left viewers astounded during a recent appearance on Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, showcasing a significantly slimmed-down figure.

via: Page Six

“It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin but it just happened,” she said on the British talk show.

“I’ll probably put it all on again soon!”

Osbourne, 70, lost the weight over the course of four months that were wrought with nausea from the weight-loss injections, which she said were not a “quick fix.”

She previously told E! News that at her skinniest she weighed fewer than 100 pounds and her heaviest was 230 pounds.

“I want to maintain at about 105 because I’m too skinny,” she said, “but I’m trying to have a healthy balance.”

Osbourne’s admission came after her daughter Kelly copped to undergoing surgery for weight loss in 2020.

“I had surgery, I don’t give a f–k what anyone has to say,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast.

“I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s–t.”

She later called the gastric sleeve the “best decision” she’s ever made.

Kelly, 38, went on to give birth to her first child, a baby boy, in November 2022, and since then has looked slimmer than ever, prompting fans to suspect she went for another procedure or also began using Ozempic.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum, however, slammed the plastic surgery rumors.

“It’s weird, because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost some weight,” Kelly told The Daily Mail earlier this month.

“It’s just the shape of my face!”