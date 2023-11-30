Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Overcharged Her as Manager, Ordered to Return Millions

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years before they split in June 2020. The divorce was finalized two years later, and Kelly was granted primary physical custody of their two children: River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

While the divorce may have been finalized, there’s still fallout from it.

TMZ reports,a labor commissioner ruled Brandon had overcharged her by millions when he represented Kelly as her manager.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a California labor commissioner ruled Brandon crossed the line as a manager when he booked gigs and inked deals for Kelly on “The Voice,” Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and as host of Billboard Music Awards. Aside from a few exceptions, only agents — not managers — can lawfully secure roles for talent.

Apparently, Brandon collects fees for booking the gigs, and the labor commissioner ordered Brandon to fork over those commissions to his former wife … totaling $2,641,374.

BTW … fun fact — Brandon scored $1.98 million for commissions from her role on “The Voice.” By contrast, he only got $93.30 in commission for Kelly hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

Brandon says he’ll appeal the ruling. One bright spot for him … Kelly also wanted the money Brandon got for scoring her the gig on her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.:” The labor commissioner begged to differ, so Brandon keeps whatever he got on that one.