Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Brandon Blackstock, Was Insanely Jealous Of Her Success [Video]

Kelly Clarkson is feeling “extremely confident” as she’s close to seeing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock finalized.

via: The Blast

Kelly has been fighting an uphill battle in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

He’s making things much more complicated than they need to be, but given Kelly’s feisty nature, she will not go down without a fight.

The Blast has covered Kelly and Brandon’s divorce since she filed in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Kelly addressed her divorce during the premiere of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in September 2020.

She said, “2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came. What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. And divorce is never easy. And we’re both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

“The Voice” coach recently scored a major victory in her divorce battle. Her prenuptial agreement was upheld by the judge in her ongoing divorce, which is a HUGE deal. Millions of dollars were on the line, and Kelly was fighting for property and money she had earned before she was married to Brandon.

In other words, everything she earned before and during their marriage is HERS, he doesn’t get a dime. Brandon wanted to split everything 50/50, but that was a no-go.

Now, a new report from Us Weekly is saying a main reason for their divorce boils down to Brandon’s jealousy over Kelly’s success.

An insider told the outlet, “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time.”

“She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show “The Voice.” Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it,” they revealed.

The source continued, “Kelly can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed. Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”

Kelly grew wary of Brandon’s true intentions throughout their marriage. She felt he was using her for her fame and fortune before filing for a divorce.

According to reports, the “American Idol” winner makes $2 million in monthly income.

“The marriage was really, really awful at the end. Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer,” a source told Us. There was “tremendous resentment” between the former couple. “She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.”

As Beyonce sings, “The best revenge is your paper!”

Kelly agreed to pay 70% of the education fee for their kids to attend private school. She’s also required to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support and an extra $45,601 per month for child support.