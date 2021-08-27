Keke Palmer's New Beau Had The Sweetest Message To Share For Her 28th Birthday: 'You’ve Been A Blessing From Above' [Photos]

Keke Palmer has received so much love from her new boyfriend on her special day. To mark the “Akeelah and the Bee” actress’ 28th milestone, Darius Jackson shared a loving tribute dedicated to her along with PDA-filled pictures of the two.

via: Essence

She has created a connection with Darius Jackson, the brother of Insecure and Games People Play actor Sarunas Jackson. And while it’s unclear when they became an item, it’s been claimed that they may have first crossed paths at Diddy and Issa Rae’s start-studded Memorial Day Party in May. It seems she’s made quite the impression on him.

“to the birthday girl.. never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are,” he wrote on Instagram. “you’ve been a blessing from above & i thank you for showing me a lot of feelings i didn’t know i had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to.. im glad we been able to help eachother [sic] throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got. enjoy your day, make the most of it & happy birthday. i love you.”

She responded in his comments with “?? I love u thank you.”

This is the first public confirmation that the two are an item, though the Internet is always a step ahead. She was most recently linked to Dutch musician Styn and dealt with unfair criticism on social media over posts shared with him. The two were last seen together in February, but she seems to be entering into this new year of life with a new love. That doesn’t mean she’s anybody’s “girlfriend” though. She made clear that she’s not a fan of such titles in April.

“Dudes be like, ‘I want you to be my girlfriend.’ But are you going to marry me?! Are we ready to take it somewhere out of kid world? Because I’m not trying to be locked into nothin’ unless you’re going to lock me in for life,” she said at the time. “Because we can just be friends and kick it ’til you’re ready to go.”

Whatever these two are, based on the gallery of photos shared, they’re certainly having fun.

Happy Birthday Keke.