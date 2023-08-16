Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Has ‘Moved On’ amid Relationship Controversy: Source

Darius Jackson is keeping it moving.

via: People

On the heels of Keke Palmer teaming up with Usher for his new song “Boyfriend,” a source says her estranged partner, fitness instructor and actor Darius Jackson, is making new moves of his own.

“He’s moved on,” a source tells PEOPLE of Jackson, who made headlines in July when he publicly criticized Palmer’s attire on a social media post of the star dancing with Usher as he serenaded her during his Las Vegas residency.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted in response to photos of Palmer, 29, who wore a sheer dress at the show. Jackson deleted his Twitter account 24 hours later after facing backlash.

The two, who welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February, have not been spotted together since the incident, though Palmer has kept busy with work engagements.

Neither have addressed the status of their relationship publicly. A rep for Palmer declined to comment.

According to the source, Jackson is focused on an acting career and wants to put the drama behind him. In terms of co-parenting, the pair are making it work, adds the source: “You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents.”