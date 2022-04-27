Keke Palmer to Replace Megan Thee Stallion as Judge for 'Legendary' Season 3 on HBO Max -- Watch the Trailer [Video]

The actress will be taking over for rapper Megan Thee Stallion who won’t return as a recurring judge for ‘Legendary’ season 3.

“I wanted to jump up but the way that this dress is set up I had to stay seated,” a revved-up Palmer says in her remarks to a competing House during her first tenure as judge.

Dashaun Wesley returns as host and MC of the HBO Max ballroom competition series in season 3. Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, and Law Roach — who all served alongside Megan Thee Stallion as judges for the first two seasons of Legendary — are also returning. A reason for Megan’s departure was not given.

An actress, singer, and TV personality, Palmer makes waves this year with roles in the thriller Alice, Peele’s Nope, and through voice roles in Netflix’s Human Resources, Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and Pixar’s Lightyear.

Legendary, produced by Scout Productions, sees 10 Houses of the ballroom scene voguing, twirling, duck-walking, and dipping in competition to win a cash prize. To the winner goes the $100,000 spoils.

Season 3 will drop the first three episodes on premiere day, Thursday, May 19. It will continue to release three episodes in subsequent weeks until the show debuts the 10th and final episode on June 9. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

As with past seasons, this one has a star-studded guest roster. EW can confirm Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Leslie Jones, Pose star Dominique Jackson, Anitta, RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here star Bob the Drag Queen, and Grammy nominees Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern among the guest judges. The trailer promises “more” to come.

Jackson, for one, is making her return to the show after guest judging the Circus Berserkus-themed episode in season 1 that got… pretty heated. Who could forget her “I am ballroom!” speech after calling the contestants in House of Gucci “not that stunning”? By the looks of the season 3 trailer, however, Roach will be the one bringing the drama this year.

Get into the trailer below!