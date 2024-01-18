Keke Palmer Posts About Broken Trust Amid Darius Jackson Court Battle: "No One Trusts a Coward"

Keke Palmer is reevaluating her inner circle amid her tumultuous custody battle with ex Darius Jackson.

via: ET Online

Palmer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cryptic message about not trusting “a coward” amidst her court battle with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

In a post, the actress and recent Emmy Award winner, 30, shared a selfie alongside a note about having trust issues, examining relationships, and worrying that some people only want to be around for their own selfish purposes.

“Sometimes people don’t want to be your friend, they just don’t want to be your enemy. They can’t be cool with you but they don’t want you to know, even though you already do. And if they can keep you close enough, maybe they can use you at an opportune time without having to have shown any loyalty,” Palmer wrote.

“It’s so much easier to be honest, no one trusts a coward.” the Password host wrote.

On her Instagram Story, Palmer re-shared her post with her 13.9 million followers, making sure that the message came across loud and clear.

The perplexing caption could be connected to her ongoing legal dispute with Jackson, 29, which just last week had a new development when a judge extended her domestic violence restraining order against the father of her 11-month-old son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

Originally filed by Palmer in November 2023, the temporary restraining order has now been prolonged as both parties agree to postpone their hearing on the domestic violence allegations. The hearing was initially scheduled for Jan. 9, but the new agreement pushes it to a date later this year.

Palmer’s initial filing claimed Jackson “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.” According to the court documents filed in November in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Palmer says there’s security footage to back her claims. Palmer claims her parents saw what happened on that particular day.

Palmer further highlighted a September 2023 incident where Jackson allegedly became physically rough with their crying son. Palmer claimed she intervened to ensure the child’s safety, describing a moment that almost turned into a tug-of-war with the infant. She claimed Jackson hit her in the head before storming out of the room.

Following the initial legal proceedings, the former couple agreed to postpone the court date and explore mediation. However, Jackson later reversed course, filing a counterclaim asserting that Palmer was the aggressor in the relationship and had engaged in abusive conduct over their two-and-a-half-year relationship.

Jackson’s filing cited instances of alleged abuse by Palmer, including a physical altercation at a birthday party in August 2021 and harassment accusations in November 2021. He also claimed that Palmer had refused him access to their son since the issuance of the temporary restraining orders.