Keke Palmer Is Launching Her Own Television Network, Key TV [Video]

Keke Palmer is launching her own digital network called Key TV, aiming to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”

In a new promo that premiered on Keke’s social media channels, the multi-hyphenate took the opportuny to introduce the network while re-introducing herself.

“Hi, I’m Lauren Palmer,” says Keke in the video as a double joins her on-screen. “And this is Keke Palmer, the brand I created 20 years ago, all the way back in Illinois with my mom. In those 20 years, I learned how to be a few things.”

“I want to share everything I learned with you, because this is my greatest dream of all,” says Keke while sitting in a director’s chair. “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to Key TV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.”

Key TV is described as “a Keke Palmer-led company” across all of its social channels, and already has a presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

We’re still waiting to find out exactly what kind of content Key TV will be producing or when it will officially launch, but we’re here for whatever Keke decides to do!