Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny Split After 4 Years: They're 'Remaining Close Friends,' Says Source

It appears one of Hollywood’s hottest couples may have called it quits.

via: People

The Straight Outta Compton actor, 29, and Star actress, 27, recently split after four years together, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“They’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends,” says the source.

Powers has leading roles in two upcoming Netflix films, including The Uglies (opposite Joey King), and is also starring alongside Gabrielle Union in Perfect Find. Meanwhile, Destiny —who wrapped her hit show Star last year — has a role in the upcoming indie film, Flint Strong.

Powers and Destiny previously opened up about their relationship in a July 2019 We the Urban digital cover, sharing that they first met in 2015 at a Teen Vogue party.

While there was an immediate attraction, the now-exes said sparks really flew once they connected over Instagram.

“For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!'” Destiny said about keeping their romance low-key. “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”

Meanwhile, Powers opened up about finding growth alongside Ryan as their relationship grew more serious.

“It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love. Whether it’s a relationship, marriage or even friendships,” he said. “Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”

We hate to see it, but we wish the pair well.