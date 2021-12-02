Kehlani Vows To Not Take Their Natural Body For Granted Anymore After Removing Breast Implants

Kehlani feels more beautiful than ever.

via: AceShowbiz

Revealing that they had faced health issues because of the implants, the “Nights Like This” singer vowed that they will not “take my natural body for granted anymore.”

“I really don’t take my natural body for granted anymore,” the 26-year-old lamented in a new interview with Byrdie. “I got things done that went away because my body type was not meant to be changed in the way I thought I could change it.”

Kehlani first revealed that they “got breast implants about four years ago because I was very much struggling with what beauty meant to me.” They added, “I remember this video of me performing went viral. People were like ‘she’s horribly built.’ So I went and got breast implants.”

However, instead of feeling good about themselves, Kehlani admitted that they felt uncomfortable with it. “I was already feeling dysphoric about my breast implants because I’m such a ‘tomboy.’ Like, how do I even put these in outfits?” they explained.

Now that they had the implants removed, the “Guilty Conscience” singer said they “actually feel way more beautiful than I ever felt because I feel healthy.” They also regretted letting “the world bully me into feeling like I needed this.”

“I always felt like I was looking for ‘beauty,’ never that I was sitting in it,” they continued. “I feel the most sexy and beautiful when I’m the most stripped down and comfortable. To me, sexiness is clean hair, good candles, and applying oil after a shower. It’s all about taking care of myself, more so than the sexiest outfit. That’s when I feel good.”

Kehlani, who preferred gender-neutral pronouns, went on to reflect, “To [understand] yourself… you need room to try s**t. To throw [everything] at the wall and see what sticks. And when you’re in the public eye, you don’t really have room to figure it out for yourself.” They further noted, “I’m not ashamed to be like, this is where I’m at with it currently. And if I’m somewhere else in a year, cool… Who knows where I’ll be at when I’m 35.”

We love to see Kehlani come into her own.