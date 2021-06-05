Kehlani Thankful For 'Super Supportive' Baby Daddy When She Came Out As Lesbian [Photo + Video]

Kehlani opened up about coming out to ex Javaughn Young-White, whom the singer shares daughter Adeya Nomi.

via: AceShowbiz

In her Facebook Watch special “Pride On! Kehlani & Larray’s Excellent Pride Ride”, the 26-year-old singer talked specifically about how the father of her daughter Adeya Nomi remained supportive after she came out as lesbian earlier this year.

“I have a two-year-old daughter…She’s the best. Me and her dad are like really, really close friends, and the decision to start a family was really easy for us because we both believed in each other’s ability to be good parents,” she said of ex Javaughn Young-White. “We just focus on being a team, honestly, and when I was able to tell him, like, I’ve come to newer terms with my sexuality and he’s super super super supportive.”

The “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” artist continued, “Like usually where people would bring up ‘mom and dad,’ we also say ‘mom and mom’ and ‘dad and dad.’ ”

Kehlani came out as lesbian in a TikTok video on April 22. “I am gay gay gay gay gay,” said the rapper-singer, who identifies herself as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns. ” ‘Kehlani what’s new?’ and I’m like, ‘I finally know I’m a lesbian.’ Well, it’s f**king true.”

The Oakland-born artist joked that her family wasn’t really surprised by her coming out. “When I want to have a heart to heart with my family, and be like, ‘I finally know that I’m gay,’ they’re like, ‘We know, duh… stupid’, I just feel like, ‘No…, I want you [to] fall on the floor and [say], ‘Congratulations, we had no idea! S**t!’ ” she explained.

Prior to coming out, Kehlani previously said in a now-deleted tweet, “I felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which ‘label’ of human I was attracted when I really just be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE.” However, she used to say in one video, “Never have I identified as a lesbian.”

