Say What Now? Delta Plane Made Emergency Landing After Passenger Tried to Breach Cockpit [Video]

A Delta Air Lines plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger tried to breach the cockpit and reportedly “rushed the pilot’s cabin and began banging on the doors.”

via: New York Post

The plane from Los Angeles was diverted to Albuquerque, where it landed at around 2:20 p.m., according to local station KOAT-TV.

The suspect was taken in to custody and the aircraft then continued on to Nashville, according to the report. No one was injured.

A woman named Jessica Robertson tweeted more than two minutes worth of footage of the hogtied suspect being restrained at the front of the plane.

The man can be heard crying out “you gotta stop this plane” at least 25 times in a row and with increasing urgency — as three men near the cockpit hold him down on the floor.

“This was our view from the 3rd row right after the @Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted to get into the cockpit,” Robertson wrote. “He was screaming ‘Stop the plane.””

The men are then seen dragging the suspect to the back of the plane, away from the control room.

“Flight attendant Christopher Williams acted quickly. So did several passengers around me,” Robertson wrote.

“The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement,” Delta said in a statement about Flight 386, praising the passengers and crew.