Katy Perry to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at 2024 MTV VMAs | www.lovebscott.com

Katy Perry will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Awards at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

via THR:

The pop star will also perform at the event, taking place on Sept. 11 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. The show was originally supposed to air live on Sept. 10 but changed to avoid airing opposite the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Perry, who has won five VMAs, was last at the awards show in 2017 when she hosted and performed. Since 2008, she has released 14 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including nine No. 1s. Her sophomore album, Teenage Dream, launched five No. 1 singles — matching a record set by Jackson in 1987 with Bad.

The VMAs will air nine days before Perry releases her new album, 143, on Sept. 20. So far, the album has put the singer in some heat: She was criticized for reuniting with controversial producer Dr. Luke on lead single “Woman’s World” and Spanish officials opened an investigation into the production company behind her “Lifetimes” music video for filming in protected dunes of the Balearic Islands without permission.

Taylor Swift is the top VMA contender with 10 nominations, while her “Fortnight” collaborator, Post Malone, is second with nine. Others who scored multiple nominations are Ariana Grande, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims.

Previous Video Vanguard recipients include Beyoncé, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, Rihanna, Shakira and Justin Timberlake. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs in 1984.

“Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages. Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits,” says Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.

Will you be watching the VMAs this year? We’ll probably just catch the highlights…