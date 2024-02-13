Katy Perry To Exit ‘American Idol’ After 7 Seasons On ABC [Video] | lovebscott.com

Perry out.

via: Deadline

The singer announced her exit from the reality competition during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Kimmel asked Perry how long she would stay as a judge on the ABC talent show to which the singer said she was planning to attend the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil this fall.

Perry then dropped the bomb, saying, “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

“I love Idol so much,” she continued. “It’s connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Kimmel followed up and asked Perry what her co-stars, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, thought of her departure, she said, “Well, they’ll find out tonight.”

“They know that I have some things planned for this year,” she added. “It’s going to be a very exciting year — for all pop star girlies.”

Perry joined American Idol when the revival landed on ABC in 2018. The singer said she didn’t know what the succession plan was but noted that former judges, Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy all stayed together as a trio for seven seasons, just like Perry, Bryan, and Richie. However, the original trio was together for eight seasons but were joined by fourth judge Kara DioGuardi in Season 8.

“I love the show so much but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” Perry added. “Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”

Perry’s last season on American Idol will be Season 22 which premieres on Feb. 12 on ABC.