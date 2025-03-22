Katt Williams Talks Buying a Military Base to Turn Into a Movie Studio Like Tyler Perry

BY: Walker Published 43 seconds ago

Tyler Perry influenced Katt Williams to upgrade an old military base into a production studio.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Williams expressed that he was inspired by the work of Tyler Perry

“The reason why my life works in golf and off the golf course is because I follow instructions well,” Williams explained.“So if I see somebody do a good job, I just want to do a good job. I’m going to follow the example. So Tyler Perry got a military base, made it into a movie studio, and started making movies.”

But Williams made sure to let everyone know that he would not be donning women’s clothing like Perry does for his Madea character

“Are you making movies?” Fallon asked.

I’m not wearing dresses,” Williams said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

“Last year, Williams told GQ that he was inspired by Perry along with 50 Cent and Donald Glover to invest in the enterprise.

“It’s just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry,” he explained to the magazine. “He can only do so much.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams shared that he was once sued by Dr. Seuss for using his name when he was an up-and-coming comic.

“I had only done ‘Comic View’ twice, Jimmy, and I get a cease and desist. I got a cease and desist for my appearances on ‘Comic View’ where I made $300 from three seasons. And they sent a cease and desist,” Williams recalled. “And because I’m a naturally positive person, like to the point where if something negative happens in front of me—I don’t see it. So when they sued me for the name, I was like ‘Wait a minute, I’m worthless. How the hell did I end up on their radar? I’m gonna make it!”

via: Hot 97

Perry turned Atlanta, Georgia site, Fort McPherson into the 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios. Filmed on the property are former shows like Sistas and The Haves and the Have Nots, along with Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Panther. Other entertainers who’ve gone on to launch their own studios are 50 Cent with G-Unit Films and Television and Donald Glover with Gilga.