Karrueche Tran Explains Why DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s Public Feud ‘Triggered’ Her Trauma [Video]

Karrueche Tran reached out to DaniLeigh after she was ‘triggered’ by what she saw in regards to her relationship with DaBaby on Instagram Live.

via Complex:

Women in the industry like Karrueche Tran have since come forward to talk about how they supported Leigh in the aftermath, and how the incident triggered her own trauma.

While discussing the trials and tribulations she’s faced involving public separations with Angie Martinez on The Angie Martinez Show, Tran explained how difficult it was for her to watch the situation between DaBaby and Leigh unfold on social media.

“I felt it in my soul and in my body, like, when I saw the video, somebody was saying it’s just like, it made me wanna throw up,” the actress said around the 8:20 mark of the interview. “Because I felt her pain and I felt her embarrassment. ‘Cause, it was public! And the things he was saying was disgusting!”

Karrueche, who went through a split with Chris Brown that resulted in her getting a restraining order on the artist, continued by saying she reached out to Leigh to offer her support.

“I sent her a message, I don’t even know if she saw it or not but just to support. Like, ‘Yo, if you need anything, you need somebody to talk to or whatever, I’m here.’ I just—ugh. That just really triggered my trauma!”

Watch the full interview below.