Kanye’s Ex-Publicist Among Slew of Last-Minute Surrenders in Trump’s Georgia Case

The remaining two co-defendants named in DA Fani Willis’ election interference indictment turned themselves over to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. One of the final stragglers was none other than Kanye West’s former publicist, Trevian Kutti.

Kutti, who’s accused of posing as a crisis manager to try and manufacture a voter-fraud confession from local election worker Ruby Freeman, turned herself over to authorities at 10 a.m. Friday—just two hours before the court-mandated deadline. She flashed a big smile in her mugshot.

Along with other co-defendants, Kutti is accused of going on a crusade to convince Freeman to falsely confess to secretly dragging suitcases stuffed with fake ballots into the vote-counting process—a baseless conspiracy that Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and other election deniers parroted for weeks.

At one point, Kutti even showed up at Freeman’s home and told her that she “was in danger,” and had just 48 hours before “unknown subjects” would come after her, a police report said. A responding cop—still thinking Kutti was a crisis manager—suggested they continue chatting at a police station, which was recorded on video. Freeman was later found to have done nothing wrong.

The six other co-defendants to surrender between Trump’s booking on Thursday evening and Friday’s noon deadline were Trump campaign official Michael Roman, Georgia state Senator Shawn Still, former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton, Atlanta attorney Bob Cheeley, and Chicago pastor Stephen Cliffgard Lee.

Lee, who was the last of the 19 co-defendants to turn himself in, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail around 11 a.m. Friday, with just an hour to spare. He was able to bond out after the MAGA podcaster Silk—of Diamond and Silk—cut him a check for $3,500 and fundraised for him on her Thursday night podcast, Lee’s attorney, David Shestokas, told The Daily Beast on Friday.

Shestokas said Silk, whose real name is Herneitha Hardaway, told her listeners that “Pastor Lee needs to be in church Sunday,” and urged them to donate to a defense fund.

The seven final co-defendants to surrender all face charges of violating the state’s RICO Act, along with other various charges.