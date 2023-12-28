Kanye West skeptics may have been right to question the sincerity of his surprise apology for his years of antisemitic outbursts, with a report Wednesday saying that the wording of his statement reads as though it were generated by artificial intelligence software.

via: Complex

As reported by TMZ, Ye’s apology to the Jewish community could have been generated with an AI chatbot such as ChatGPT or Google Bard, according to Scribbr’s AI detector. The apology was originally written in Hebrew, which means it could have been machine-translated and then translated back. Still, when run through the detector in English, it shows an 85 percent chance AI generated the text.

In his apology, Ye appeared to show remorse for his hurtful comments made about the Jewish people, which included sharing conspiracy theories and praising Hitler in an interview with Alex Jones.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

When utilizing a service such as ChatGPT to generate an apology for Ye to address the Jewish community, TMZ found the AI-generated apology eerily similar to the one he issued on Instagram. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my recent unintentional outburst,” reads the generated apology, which opens almost identically to Ye’s. “It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain caused. I’m committed to learning from this experience, promoting unity, and making amends. Your forgiveness means a lot to me.”

The apology comes ahead of Ye’s delayed collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. During a recent bizarre outburst at a listening party and last-minute recording session for the album, Ye mentioned everyone from Hitler to Jay-Z. “All y’all rich n****s got y’all kids in that Zionist school,” Ye said. “Fuck Sierra Canyon. My daughter ripped up the motherfucking couches in the house to be able to be with me right now. Y’all don’t know what’s going on, for real, while y’all TikTokin’ and all that shit.”