Chris Rock and Amber Rose Spark Romance Rumors After Stepping Out Together in NYC

New couple alert?

via: Entertainment Tonight

Chris Rock and Amber Rose have sparked romance rumors after they were seen together in New York City the day after Christmas. The duo, who appeared to be in good spirits, enjoyed a casual stroll in the city that never sleeps.

Rock, 58, known for his roles in Grown Ups and Madagascar, and Rose, 40, famed for her romantic history with Kanye West and her career as a model, were photographed together, sharing smiles and animated conversation. The pair was spotted stopping on a street corner, with Rock appearing to regale Rose with a humorous tale.

Rose kept it casual in sweatpants, a leather jacket, and a hoodie, while Rock donned jeans, a plaid button-down shirt, and a peacoat.

Despite their apparent camaraderie, there were no public displays of affection, leaving fans and onlookers curious about the nature of their relationship.

Rock has been navigating the dating scene since his split from actress Lake Bell, with whom he was linked in June 2022. The comedian, previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016, announced his single status during his Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, in March.

“I’m single. I’ve been single for a long time,” he declared, shedding light on his dating life after a brief fling with British TV host Sharon Carpenter.

On the other hand, Rose has had her fair share of high-profile relationships, including Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage, Odell Beckham Jr., and Wiz Khalifa, whom she was briefly married to. Her most recent public relationship was with Alexander “AE” Edwards, ending in 2021 amidst accusations of infidelity.

Rose, a mother of two, has been vocal about her desire to stay single. In a podcast interview earlier this year, she declared, “I want to be single for the rest of my life,” expressing contentment with her independence and a desire to focus on herself and her children.