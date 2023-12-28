Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend, DDG, Buys Her $500,000 Worth of Christmas Gifts Including a Birkin Bag

Halle Bailey had very merry Christmas thanks to her boyfriend DDG!

via: Page Six

“Spent $500,000 on Christmas,” DDG wrote next to a photo of Bailey and some of her gifts in his Instagram Story Monday, per Us Weekly.

In a series of Snapchat videos reposted on YouTube, the “Little Mermaid” star grinned ear to ear as she opened a yellow gold Tiffany & Co. HardWear bracelet ($12,700).

“I can’t believe you got this,” Bailey said as the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper wrapped the extravagant piece around her wrist.

“This is the one we tried on [at the store] just to play and just to pretend.”

As Bailey — wearing festive printed pajamas — embraced the rapper, DDG, 28, told his girlfriend not to hug him yet, because he wasn’t “done” showering her with presents.

In another clip, Bailey sat on the floor and kissed her boyfriend after he presented her with a classic black Hermès Birkin bag as her second gift.

Bailey also pulled out all the stops for DDG — born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. — gifting the musician a pair of Balenciaga snow boots ($1,325) and pants.

However, DDG’s jaw dropped when he opened a set of two-carat diamond stud earrings from Bailey.

“Nah $30,000 on one gift is crazy,” the caption of the Snapchat read.

Bailey and DDG’s joyous holiday comes amid rumors that the couple — who began dating around January 2022 — are expecting their first child together.

Pregnancy rumors began to swirl in September when Bailey, 23, attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to,” an eyewitness told Page Six at the time.

Bailey has also gravitated toward baggy clothing when she is outside or when cameras are on her.

While the “Grown-ish” star hasn’t directly confirmed or denied the rumors, she did react to a fan’s comment on her “pregnancy nose” last month.

“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” she stated in a Snapchat video.

“And you know why? Cause I am black. I love my nose.”

Continuing, Bailey added, “[What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”