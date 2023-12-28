Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Separates From Husband: 'We Maintain Mutual Love'

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow announced that she and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan have separated after three years of marriage.

via: People

The pair — who married in October 2021 — announced their split in a shared statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

“After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” the statement read. “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.”

“We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other,” the pair concluded.

Model Walker married Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic in October 2021. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends, including her late father Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious costars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.

In a black-and-white video posted of the nuptials, Diesel, 56, who is Walker’s godfather, walked her down the aisle and stood next to her as Brewster, 43, gave her a hug. Walker and Thornton-Allen were also seen embracing during the ceremony and sitting in a white car together.

“We’re married !!!!” Walker wrote in the caption at the time.

The day before news of the split was released, Walker shared an Instagram vacation carousel post captioned, “Australia Forever.”

One of the clips showed the 25-year-old smiling as she fed a group of baby kangaroos. Another video showed her laughing and posing during a round of crazy golf and a further snap showed her taking a selfie with a friend.

Walker’s separation announcement comes after she shared a tribute to her late father on the tenth anniversary of his death last month.