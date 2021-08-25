Kanye West Won’t Require Proof Of Vaccine Or Negative COVID Test At His Chicago ‘Donda’ Listening Party

In between changing his name, doxxing Drake, and rebuilding his childhood home inside Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium (how very Synecdoche, New York of him), Kanye West has found time to roll the Delta dice for his upcoming Donda listening party.

via: People

The 44-year-old rapper is preparing for the third listening party for his highly anticipated tenth studio album, slated for Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The event, which originally expected a capacity of 63,000, will only admit 38,000 fans. Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons said the reduced capacity emphasizes the city’s commitment to health and safety protocol amid the ongoing outbreak of the viral disease.

“Kanye West’s performance is one of many examples that show that Chicago can be open and safe at the same time,” Lemons said in a statement, The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday. “We have worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety protocols, as we have other venues including Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Fields, and feel this event can be safely held with the proper mitigation efforts in place.”

While the concert attendees will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, restrictions for other concerts and festivals in Chicago have varied to date. Lollapalooza — which was held in the Windy City from late July to early August — required guests to show proof of vaccination or negative test results received within 72 hours of arrival.

Soldier Field, where the Donda listening event will be held, has its own COVID restrictions, and will require everyone over age 2 (regardless of vaccination status) to wear masks in indoor settings, per guidance from the CDC and local health officials. The venue notes that some fan areas — detailed on the website — are considered outdoors, which, in those cases, the PPE will be optional.

West previously held two other Donda listening parties at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. During the second event earlier this month, the venue hosted a pop-up clinic where attendees were able to get vaccinated, offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine. As of now, there’s no word if Chicago’s Soldier Field will follow suit.

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Wednesday.

This next event is on August 26, so at this point, one would assume the album currently has a planned August 27 release. But you know what they say about assuming: it makes an ass out of you and Ye.