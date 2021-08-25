Dell Curry Accuses Wife Sonya of Cheating on Him With Former Patriot Steven Johnson

Sonya and Dell Curry are each blaming the other’s infidelity for the cause of their split after 33 years of marriage.

via: Complex

Per a new report from TMZ, Dell has accused Sonya of having an affair with former New England Patriot Steven Johnson. In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Dell alleges that Sonya “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.” Dell says Sonya has taken up residence with Johnson in Tennessee—an allegation she refutes—and should be denied alimony because of it.

While confirmed that she’s currently dating in her filings, Sonya denied ever cheating on her soon to be ex-husband, and only began dating Johnson “months after” they agreed to separate all the way back in March 2020.

In her filings, Sonya accuses Dell of cheating on her with multiple women throughout their marriage, and that many people close to the family were already aware of his extramarital affairs, which the docs describe as “an open secret.”

In a joint statement released to People earlier this month, the former couple said they had agreed to a divorce after “exploring a trial separation over the past year.”

“As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness,” the statement continued, “We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward.”

Dell and Sonya Curry are the parents of NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry, neither of whom have commented on the impending divorce.

Sonya filed the official divorce papers on June 14.