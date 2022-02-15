Kanye West Takes ‘Accountability’ for ‘Harassing’ Kim Kardashian on IG [Photos]

Kanye West is working on taking “accountability” following a series of Instagram posts he made about estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

via: Page Six

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” the billionaire rapper, 44, captioned a picture of himself onstage via Instagram on Tuesday.

“I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

West also apologized for his use of all caps in his since-deleted posts, which he realized made people “feel like I’m screaming at them.”

“I’m working on my communication,” the Yeezy CEO added. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”

Over the past week, West has been on what seemed like a social media campaign to try to win back Kardashian — while simultaneously slamming her co-parenting methods and also bashing her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The tirade began with the “Jesus Walks” rapper stating he was upset that his elder daughter, North, was on TikTok “against my will.”

Kardashian, 41, denied the allegation, saying in an Instagram post that her estranged husband had an “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation,” adding that doing so “negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

West then accused the Skims founder of kidnapping their other daughter, Chicago. He also made a series of physical threats to Davidson, 28, in his various IG posts and in the lyrics to new music.

Kardashian then pleaded with West via private text messages to stop the public attacks against the “Saturday Night Live” star out of concern for her new beau’s safety.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the reality star allegedly wrote, which West publicized on Instagram.

She then allegedly added in a separate text, “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”

All of West’s posts, except for the new apology posted on Tuesday, have now been either archived or deleted from the “Praise God” rapper’s profile.

It is unclear why West had a change of heart and decided to take a more docile route.

However, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper disclosed in a now-deleted post on Monday that he had been on the phone with his dad, so perhaps that influenced his apology.

Reps for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

We will see how long this last.