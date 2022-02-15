Swizz Beatz Responds To Backlash About Upcoming ‘VERZUZ’ Charging To Watch The Battle

There are a handful of good things to come out of the pandemic and most would agree that Verzuz is one of them. The Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-led platform has produced some incredible moments celebrating living legends who’ve blessed us with countless records. The best part about it? It was free. Fans were able to tune in from the comfort of their home in the wake of lockdown and the absence of live music.

Swizz Beats says VERZUZ will be back on Instagram Live after it was briefly reported that you would need a Thriller subscription to watch the show.

Swizz and Timbaland caught a bit of backlash this morning after fans heard that they’d have to pay to watch Anthony Hamilton vs Musiq Soulchild that airs tonight.

Swizz jumped online to clear up speculations- he says he was out the country when that announcement was made. He says, “See y’all rite here tomorrow on insta @verzuztv Who y’all rocking with @anthonyhamiltonofficial or @musiqsoulchild ? You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com . I was out the country don’t ask me who did it it’s fixed bless up love y’all..”

Since many have tuned in via Instagram, the accessibility of the event was a huge selling point. The subscriptions included a 14-day free trial with members being charged $2.99 a month afterward.